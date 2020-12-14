Path Finder 10.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Cocoatech has released Path Finder 10, a major update for the file browser alternative to the macOS Finder. Path Finder enables users to view hidden files; compare, merge, and synchronize folders; batch-select and batch-rename files; view and navigate within two browser panes in a single window; and more.

Fully redesigned for macOS 11 Big Sur and adding support for M1-based Macs, Path Finder 10 adds AirDrop support (currently only for devices discoverable by “Everyone”) as well as support for share services such as Mail, Messages, and Notes; brings file browsing and file operations on iOS devices connected to via USB; improves Batch Renamer functionality; redesigns and improves Drop Stack; and improves Dark mode. Path Finder is priced at $36 for a new license, and upgrades from previous licenses cost $18. ($36 new, $18 upgrade, in Setapp, 19.9 MB, release notes)