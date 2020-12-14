Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Path Finder 10.0

Cocoatech has released Path Finder 10, a major update for the file browser alternative to the macOS Finder. Path Finder enables users to view hidden files; compare, merge, and synchronize folders; batch-select and batch-rename files; view and navigate within two browser panes in a single window; and more.

Fully redesigned for macOS 11 Big Sur and adding support for M1-based Macs, Path Finder 10 adds AirDrop support (currently only for devices discoverable by “Everyone”) as well as support for share services such as Mail, Messages, and Notes; brings file browsing and file operations on iOS devices connected to via USB; improves Batch Renamer functionality; redesigns and improves Drop Stack; and improves Dark mode. Path Finder is priced at $36 for a new license, and upgrades from previous licenses cost $18. ($36 new, $18 upgrade, in Setapp, 19.9 MB, release notes)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Path Finder 10.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum