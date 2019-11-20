Skip to content
Adam Engst

Path Finder 9.0.4

Cocoatech has released Path Finder 9.0.4, a significant update to the company’s file browser alternative to the macOS Finder. Path Finder enables users to view hidden files; compare, merge, and synchronize folders; batch-select and batch-rename files; view and navigate within two browser panes in a single window; and more.

Path Finder screenshot

Version 9.0 offered better compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina and brings back collapsible module shelves from version 7, as requested by the community. As in version 8, users can customize the shelves—one on each side of the browser window—with an arbitrary number of modules, and can once again collapse them to gain more browsing space. In the minor updates since 9.0, Cocoatech has fixed a variety of crashes, bugs, and interface errors and has added the capability to put regular files in the Sidebar’s Favorites list and put custom files in the browser window toolbar. ($36 new, $18 upgrade, 15.6 MB, release notes)

