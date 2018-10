Share Facebook

Smile has released version 10.2 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro with support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The PDF editing and manipulation apps also smooth scrolling through PDFs, improve the speed of drawing thumbnails, and increase maximum zoom to 1600%. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $30 upgrade, 71.4/118 MB, macOS 10.12+)