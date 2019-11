Share Facebook

Smile has released version 11.2 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, adding the capability to modify, add, and delete text or numbers within table cells. Now you can make final tweaks to PDFs of financial statements, comparison charts, and more without having to return to the source document. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $30 upgrade, 73.1/119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)