PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.1.2

Smile published version 12.1.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, a maintenance release with a smattering of improvements for the PDF editing apps. The update resolves an issue with saving digital signatures, improves image editing, fixes text-to-speech support for selected text, corrects page orientation issues, and eliminates occasional crashes. A quick 12.1.2 update addresses another crash. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, free update from version 12, 86/133 MB, macOS 10.13+)