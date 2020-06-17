PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Smile has released version 12.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, adding support for page labels with a mixture of different page numbering formats (such as i, ii, iii; a,b,c; or 1,2,3). Both editions enable you to search a document by the page numbering scheme in Roman or Arabic (as long as the author included page labels to describe the page numbering format). PDFpenPro 12.1 adds the capability to add page labels to documents that do not yet have page labels, as well as modify page labels for documents that have been altered. The PDF editing apps also receive various unspecified fixes and improvements. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, free update from version 12, 86/133 MB, macOS 10.13+)