PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.2.1

Smile has released version 12.2.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, adding compatibility with M1-based Macs. The PDF-manipulation apps also resolve multiple issues when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, including problems saving page actions, crashes with imprints, OCR layer editing issues, and sidebar and highlight button appearance. The standard version of PDFpen is included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, free update, 91.4/140.6 MB, macOS 10.13+)