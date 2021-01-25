PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.2.2

Share Facebook

Smile has released version 12.2.2 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro with a smattering of improvements for the PDF-manipulation apps. The updates enable newly added pages to match current document page size, resolve a crash when copying pages with URL links, improve copying link annotations across documents, improve handling of certain text fields, and add beta channel support in the Update preferences. The standard version of PDFpen is included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 88.8/136 MB, macOS 10.13+)