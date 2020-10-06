PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Smile has released version 12.2 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, introducing a new scripting window for JavaScript editing and adding JavaScript-based calculation fields to interactive forms. The PDF-editing apps also add the capability to add selected items, such as images, icons, or custom annotations to the PDFpen library directly from the context menu, and bring enhancements to improve compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur. The standard version of PDFpen is included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, free update from version 12, 87.2/134 MB, macOS 10.13+)