PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1

Smile has released version 13.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro with faster document scrolling and drawing on larger PDF documents for the recently upgraded PDF editing apps. Additional improvements include default sidebar modes such as Attachments and Form Fields (providing more options to customize PDFpen’s views), an updated OCR engine (version CSDK 21) with support for M1-based Macs, and offline export capability to Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A-1b) formats (providing an added layer of security for confidential company and client information or court filings).

You can upgrade to PDFpen or PDFpenPro 13 from a previous license for $35, and you can upgrade from a previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro for $50. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, standard edition in Setapp, 212/259 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)