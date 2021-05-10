PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.0

Share Facebook

Smile has released version 13 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro with a revamped, friendlier interface. The company beefed up the PDFpen 13 toolbar with essential markup tools, a font and text formatting section, and improved color controls. Smile also redesigned the icons to be more intuitive.

The upgraded PDF editing apps also enable you to switch from Sidebar navigation to full-page view with a single click, improve the Highlighter tool to select and edit custom colors from the toolbar, add MRC compression customization that enables you to choose between file size and quality, and let you easily reassign table-of-contents entries. The apps also enhance thumbnail scaling of the sidebar preview, prevent crashes when drawing certain imprints in macOS 11 Big Sur, and fix a crash related to Undo for specific documents. Both editions of PDFpen now require macOS 10.14 Mojave or later and run natively on M1-based Macs.

You can upgrade to PDFpen or PDFpenPro 13 from a previous license for $35, and you can upgrade from a previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro for $50. If you purchased a license on or after 1 January 2021, your upgrade is free. ($79.95/$129.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $35 upgrade, standard edition in Setapp, 90.2/142 MB, macOS 10.14+)