PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10.0

Smile has released version 10.0 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, a major paid upgrade to the PDF editing and manipulation apps. You can now use PDFpen to add watermarks to documents, along with headers and footers. A new Precision Edit tool lets you select things like line art and logos and move, resize, and delete them. A new Magnify button gives you a better look at small items in the Library, and you can increase or decrease the size of Library items. Finally, the color palette now matches what’s in PDFpen for iPad and iPhone, providing access to more colors. Exclusive to PDFPenPro 10 is batch OCR, which lets you process as many documents as you want and can run in the background. Smile has a page demonstrating many of the new features.

Upgrades from version 9 of either app cost $30, and the upgrade price from PDFpen to PDFpenPro is $50. Those who purchased version 9 on or after 1 January 2018 can upgrade for free. Upgrade pricing is not available via the Mac App Store, but PDFpen 10 checks for a previous version and offers to check for upgrade options. Remember, if you need help with PDFpen, check out Michael Cohen’s free and just-updated Take Control of PDFpen 10. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, $30 upgrade, 74.4/122.9 MB, release notes, 10.12+)