Photos Workbench 1.0.2

Houdah Software has issued version 1.0.2 of its recently released Photos Workbench organization and management companion utility for Apple’s Photos (see “Photos Workbench Helps You Organize, Rate, and Compare Photos,” 13 February 2023). This refinement update adds a slider to enable zooming into the grid view, adds another slider to zoom photos synchronously in Compare mode, enables menu items to zoom in and out, and fixes a bug where the app failed to read timestamps in certain GPX files. Normally priced at $29, Photos Workbench is on sale for $21.75 for a limited time. ($29 new, free update, 5.8 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)