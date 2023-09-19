Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Photos Workbench 1.2

Houdah Software has published version 1.2 of its Photos Workbench organization and management companion utility for Apple’s Photos. Along with unspecified bug fixes, the release adds compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma, now asks for a name when creating a new album, lets you use the Space bar to jump from grid or list view to a single image and back, and keeps the selection in view when switching between grid, list, and compare modes. ($29 new, free update, 5.9 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Comments About Photos Workbench 1.2

