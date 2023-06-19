Photos Workbench 1.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Houdah Software has published version 1.1 of its Photos Workbench organization and management companion utility for Apple’s Photos (see “Photos Workbench Helps You Organize, Rate, and Compare Photos,” 13 February 2023). The release now opens the most recently used Photos library, shows photos in the same order as All Photos in the Photos app, remembers the selected album and photos when quitting and relaunching, and preserves the selection and scroll position when switching between albums. ($29 new, free update, 5.8 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)