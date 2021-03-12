Share Facebook

Adobe has released Photoshop 22.3, a native version for M1-based Macs that Adobe boasts is 1.5 times “the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems.” However, there are features that are not available when running in Native mode (but can be accessed when using the Rosetta 2 translation environment), including import, export, and playback of embedded video layers; Shake Reduction Filter; Preset Syncing; and Create new Library from Document (see this Adobe support page for more details).

Photoshop 22.3 also fixes several bugs, including Pixel mode and Weight missing from the Line tool, slow Shake Reduction on some systems, save-related issues when saving a copy in macOS, the Intersection line not displaying in the Curves panel, and paths not copied when using Actions. Part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscription service, Photoshop is priced at $20.99 per month for use on desktop and iPad, which includes 100 GB of cloud storage ($239.88 when prepaid annually, a $12 savings). Photoshop is also included along with Lightroom Classic in Adobe’s two Photography plans ($9.99 monthly with 20 GB of storage, or $19.99 per month with 1 TB of storage), as well as in the All Apps subscription option for $52.99 per month. ($20.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.15+)