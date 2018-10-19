Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.5.11, updating its included Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 9.1.2 for compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave and to fix capturing audio from Voice Memos and other apps that have been ported from iOS to macOS. The simple audio recording app also improves error reporting when attempting to capture audio from apps which require the ACE component, ensures Piezo’s source selector behaves better with sources requiring ACE, and updates VoiceOver to work around a change Apple made in Mojave (menu items will now properly reflect the most recent action taken). ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 7.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)