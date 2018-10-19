Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Piezo 1.5.11

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.5.11, updating its included Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 9.1.2 for compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave and to fix capturing audio from Voice Memos and other apps that have been ported from iOS to macOS. The simple audio recording app also improves error reporting when attempting to capture audio from apps which require the ACE component, ensures Piezo’s source selector behaves better with sources requiring ACE, and updates VoiceOver to work around a change Apple made in Mojave (menu items will now properly reflect the most recent action taken). ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 7.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Piezo 1.5.11

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum