Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.6.0, improving the reliability of audio recording under heavy loads. The simple audio recording app also also improves Piezo’s Source selector, updates the Audio Capture Engine backend to version 10.0.1 for enhanced reliability, corrects an issue with Piezo’s popover incorrectly displaying multiple connectors in macOS 10.14 Mojave, and fixes a “ridiculously” rare bug where jiggling windows could cause the Settings popover to get stuck out of position. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)