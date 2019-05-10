Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Piezo 1.6.0

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.6.0, improving the reliability of audio recording under heavy loads. The simple audio recording app also also improves Piezo’s Source selector, updates the Audio Capture Engine backend to version 10.0.1 for enhanced reliability, corrects an issue with Piezo’s popover incorrectly displaying multiple connectors in macOS 10.14 Mojave, and fixes a “ridiculously” rare bug where jiggling windows could cause the Settings popover to get stuck out of position. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Piezo 1.6.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum