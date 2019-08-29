Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.6.1, adding preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Additionally, the company updated the backend Audio Capture Engine to version 11.0 with Catalina compatibility plus other fixes and improvements, and Piezo now requires it. The simple audio recording app also adds general Dark mode support in 10.14 Mojave and higher, includes a useful new Release Notes window in the Help menu, and now requires 10.12 Sierra or higher. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 10.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)