Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Piezo 1.6.1

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.6.1, adding preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Additionally, the company updated the backend Audio Capture Engine to version 11.0 with Catalina compatibility plus other fixes and improvements, and Piezo now requires it. The simple audio recording app also adds general Dark mode support in 10.14 Mojave and higher, includes a useful new Release Notes window in the Help menu, and now requires 10.12 Sierra or higher. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 10.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Piezo 1.6.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum