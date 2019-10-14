Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.6.2, correcting an issue where AAC recording did not work correctly in macOS 10.15 Catalina. The simple audio recording app also improves the tracking and handling of physical input and output devices. Piezo now automatically tracks devices across restarts and between ports, including USB audio devices that previously required re-selection after restarting your system. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

