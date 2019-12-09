Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has issued Piezo 1.6.3, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina to the simple audio recording app. The release also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1 with a bevy of backend enhancements, makes further improvements to the tracking of USB audio devices, and adds details on automatic checking and anonymous usage data in the Preferences window. ($19 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)