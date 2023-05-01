Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Piezo 1.7.13

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.7.13, updating the simple audio app’s VoIP capture support to ensure audio capture from Cisco Webex. The update also returns Piezo’s Source menu to using a single down arrow, updates the ACE audio capture engine to version 11.9.3, adds a new Uninstall ACE option to the Debugging window, and avoids an issue where new ACE installations could incorrectly show an Almost Ready screen after restarting. ($19, free update, 24.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Piezo 1.7.13

