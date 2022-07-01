Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Piezo 1.7.9

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.7.9, updating the Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 11.8.2 for more reliable audio capture. ACE now includes a workaround for issues with FaceTime volume when using the built-in microphone, as well as an improvement in dealing with poorly implemented Audio Units. Additionally, the update reduces CPU usage, improves clock synchronization across devices, and enhances persistent device tracking. The simple audio recording app also adds support for the StarLeaf Mac app as a VoIP audio source, resolves an issue where upsampling of certain low sample rates could sometimes produce audio artifacts, and makes a couple of fussy typography improvements. ($19, free update, 22.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

