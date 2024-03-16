Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.9, updating the “charmingly simple” audio recording tool with an overhauled audio capture technology. The new Audio Routing Kit (ARK) audio capture backend can be set up quickly on a new Mac with no restarts or passwords required, and the Permissions window has been updated with a new System Audio Access option that enables you to use Piezo to record audio from apps you specify. The release also improves the Recent Applications to include apps dragged into Piezo, always interacts as expected with previously selected sources after launch, and provides a new “Limit audio capture to default output” hidden preference for apps that play audio to multiple audio devices. Piezo 1.9 now requires macOS 14.4 Sonoma or later. ($19, free update, 24.5 MB, release notes, macOS 14.4+)