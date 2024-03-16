Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Piezo 1.9

Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.9, updating the “charmingly simple” audio recording tool with an overhauled audio capture technology. The new Audio Routing Kit (ARK) audio capture backend can be set up quickly on a new Mac with no restarts or passwords required, and the Permissions window has been updated with a new System Audio Access option that enables you to use Piezo to record audio from apps you specify. The release also improves the Recent Applications to include apps dragged into Piezo, always interacts as expected with previously selected sources after launch, and provides a new “Limit audio capture to default output” hidden preference for apps that play audio to multiple audio devices. Piezo 1.9 now requires macOS 14.4 Sonoma or later. ($19, free update, 24.5 MB, release notes, macOS 14.4+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Piezo 1.9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum