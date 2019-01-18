Pixelmator 3.8.1

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released version 3.8.1 of its original Pixelmator image editing app with several bug fixes. The update fixes a bug that displayed the grid, persistent guides, Quick Selection tool overlay, and selection outlines above the rulers; resolves an issue with merging a layer group with a clipping mask inside it; ensures that skewing, distorting, or changing the perspective of a layer group with differently sized layers works as expected; and resolves a crash when opening Photoshop documents with inner or outer glow layer styles. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 112 MB, release notes, 10.11+)