Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator 3.8.1

The Pixelmator Team has released version 3.8.1 of its original Pixelmator image editing app with several bug fixes. The update fixes a bug that displayed the grid, persistent guides, Quick Selection tool overlay, and selection outlines above the rulers; resolves an issue with merging a layer group with a clipping mask inside it; ensures that skewing, distorting, or changing the perspective of a layer group with differently sized layers works as expected; and resolves a crash when opening Photoshop documents with inner or outer glow layer styles. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 112 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator 3.8.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum