Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator 3.8.6

The Pixelmator Team has released version 3.8.6 of its Pixelmator image editing app with a rebuilt photo browser that uses Apple’s MediaLibrary framework to improve stability. The update also addresses a range of color management-related issues (color shifts, use of incorrect color spaces, slight shifts in color values in the Colors palette, and more), syncs colors in the Touch Bar with the document’s color space, resolves an issue that could cause color shifts after changing the document color space, fixes a bug that caused images exported using Export for Web to have an incorrect background color, and ensures colors in the Gradients palette work correctly in any color space.

The Pixelmator Team has also introduced a new upgrade program within the Mac App Store, offering upgrade discounts of up to 50 percent for those who previously purchased from the Mac App Store. To receive the discount, buy this Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle on the Mac App Store, and the price you paid for the original Pixelmator is subtracted from the bundle price. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 112.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator 3.8.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum