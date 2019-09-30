Pixelmator 3.8.6

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released version 3.8.6 of its Pixelmator image editing app with a rebuilt photo browser that uses Apple’s MediaLibrary framework to improve stability. The update also addresses a range of color management-related issues (color shifts, use of incorrect color spaces, slight shifts in color values in the Colors palette, and more), syncs colors in the Touch Bar with the document’s color space, resolves an issue that could cause color shifts after changing the document color space, fixes a bug that caused images exported using Export for Web to have an incorrect background color, and ensures colors in the Gradients palette work correctly in any color space.

The Pixelmator Team has also introduced a new upgrade program within the Mac App Store, offering upgrade discounts of up to 50 percent for those who previously purchased from the Mac App Store. To receive the discount, buy this Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle on the Mac App Store, and the price you paid for the original Pixelmator is subtracted from the bundle price. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 112.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)