Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Pixelmator Team released version 1.2.3 of its next-generation Pixelmator Pro image editing app in late November. Pixelmator Pro 1.2.3 added support for importing ABR Photoshop brushes, improved painting performance of all the brush-based tools (including Paint, retouching, and reshaping tools), increased maximum brush size from 1000 to 2500 pixels, enabled you to invert the brush Shape and Grain textures by clicking the word Shape or Grain below the preview, and improved the preset importing experience.

Coinciding with Pixelmator Pro being named Apple’s Mac App of the Year for 2018 (see Apple’s press release), Pixelmator Pro 1.2.4 was issued with redesigned Color Balance adjustment tools that use color wheels inspired by those used in the cinema industry to color grade films. The new tools enable you to adjust color tints of the shadows, midtones, and highlights, and includes sliders for adjusting their brightness and saturation as well. Additionally, a Master wheel lets you adjust the Color Balance of an entire image at once.

The update also lets you choose from three image resizing algorithms (Bilinear, Lanczos, and Nearest Neighbor) when using the Image Size command, brings two new Pixelmator Pro actions for the Automator app (Scale Images and Trim Images), adds the last used document size now appears as an option in the template chooser, improves the look of the Curves adjustment in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves how the Trim Canvas command works with thin images, and prevents a couple of crashes. Pixelmator Pro is on sale for $29.99 (a 25% discount) through Friday 07 December 2018. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 169 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)