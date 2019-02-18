Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.3.2 of its next-generation Pixelmator Pro image editing app (see “Pixelmator Pro: How Does It Compare to Photoshop CC?,” 13 February 2019) with several new features, as well as a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes. The update adds support for Portrait Masks, opening any photo taken using Portrait mode in iOS 12 with a layer mask that enables you to quickly change the background of your image. Pixelmator Pro 1.3.2 now defaults to using tabs for multiple documents, adds a new Comics effect, enables you to press the forward slash key to lock and unlock layers, hides all other layers when you Option-click a layer’s visibility, speeds up zooming performance in documents with many layers, improves precision of adjusting brightness in images with extreme tonal ranges, fixes a performance-stealing bug on certain 2016–2018 Macs running macOS 10.14 Mojave, resolves an issue with layers incorrectly snapping to grids based on non-pixel units, and improves compatibility with certain kinds of text layers in Photoshop documents. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 170 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)