Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 1.3.2

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.3.2 of its next-generation Pixelmator Pro image editing app (see “Pixelmator Pro: How Does It Compare to Photoshop CC?,” 13 February 2019) with several new features, as well as a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes. The update adds support for Portrait Masks, opening any photo taken using Portrait mode in iOS 12 with a layer mask that enables you to quickly change the background of your image. Pixelmator Pro 1.3.2 now defaults to using tabs for multiple documents, adds a new Comics effect, enables you to press the forward slash key to lock and unlock layers, hides all other layers when you Option-click a layer’s visibility, speeds up zooming performance in documents with many layers, improves precision of adjusting brightness in images with extreme tonal ranges, fixes a performance-stealing bug on certain 2016–2018 Macs running macOS 10.14 Mojave, resolves an issue with layers incorrectly snapping to grids based on non-pixel units, and improves compatibility with certain kinds of text layers in Photoshop documents. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 170 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 1.3.2

Comments are not currently available for this post.