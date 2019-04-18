Pixelmator Pro 1.3.3

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.3.3 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app. This maintenance update improves zoom performance in documents with many layers, adds more precision to the Brightness adjustment in images with extreme tonal ranges, improves compatibility with certain kinds of text layers in Photoshop documents, fixes a bug that could cause use of arrows in the Arrange tool to resize layers to an invalid size, and improves the text-to-shape conversion speed. The Pixelmator Team also recently introduced the Pixelmator Photo iOS app for compatible iPads running iOS 12. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 170 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)