Pixelmator Pro 1.3.4

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.3.4 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, adding the new ML Match Colors feature that matches the colors of different images using machine learning. Use ML Match Colors (Format > Color Adjustments) by dragging and dropping images onto the Color Adjustments pane, or paste objects into images. When dragging and dropping objects into compositions, press and hold the Command key to use ML Match Colors on the inserted object.

The update also adds a Free Transform feature that enables you to adjust perspective, skew, distort, and resize layers using different image scaling algorithms. Any layer can be transformed, whether it’s text, a shape, group, open path layer, or even a RAW layer. The release also now enables you to center inserted objects by pressing and holding the Shift key, improves zoom performance for files with a large number of layers, fixes a bug that would cause pasted shapes with masks to be copied incorrectly, enables Constrain Proportions for RAW layers by default, and correctly preserves PPI settings in Photoshop documents. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 171.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)