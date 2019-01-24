Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 1.3

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.3 of its next-generation Pixelmator Pro image editing app with several new features. You can now visually organize layers in advanced illustrations and designs using the new color tag feature (which also supports color tags imported from Photoshop documents), apply Color Adjustments to shape layers, and change a layer’s opacity settings and blending mode directly in the Layers sidebar. The update, nicknamed “Prism,” also now enables clipping masks to clip the contents of one layer to the outline of another, improves exporting documents with layer styles in effects to Photoshop format, fixes several blur issues with converting certain kinds of layers (groups and shapes with effects) into pixels, resolves an issue with using percentages to set grid spacing, and adds the Refine Selection command to the Edit menu, ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 164 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 1.3

