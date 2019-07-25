Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Pixelmator Pro 1.4

The Pixelmator Team has released version 1.4 (nicknamed Hummingbird) of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, adding a new Photos extension that lets you edit images using Pixelmator Pro without leaving the Photos app. The Photos editing extension provides access to all Pixelmator Pro tools, as well as support for editing RAW images, syncing between computers via iCloud, and saving layers, adjustments, effects, and any other nondestructive changes directly to your Photos library. (For more details on this topic, see “The Ins and Outs of Non-destructive Editing in Photos for Mac and iOS,” 14 June 2019.)

A new Zoom tool adds an easier way to zoom and pan around images with more accuracy, and the Crop tool now offers a new Delete mode that does away with unwanted image areas forever and adds support for cropping to custom pixel sizes. The update also allows dragging and dropping of layered images into existing Pixelmator Pro documents, redesigns the Paint and Erase tools (moving presets into the Tool Options pane), improves performance when editing images with a large number of layers, optimizes the PXD file format to reduce file sizes, and fixes an issue with colors in the Touch Bar not matching to the document color space. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 178 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

