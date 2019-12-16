Pixelmator Pro 1.5.3

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.5.3 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, significantly improving auto-save performance. The update also adds a Show Source Marker option for the Clone tool that enables you to show and hide the (occasionally inconvenient) source marker, fixes a bug with undoing text color changes with a Force Touch trackpad, correctly exports images at 2x and 3x scale factors when using Export for Web, ensures that images render correctly on Macs with AMD Navi GPUs, and prevents a hang when applying certain effects to layer masks. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 179 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)