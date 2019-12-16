Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 1.5.3

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.5.3 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, significantly improving auto-save performance. The update also adds a Show Source Marker option for the Clone tool that enables you to show and hide the (occasionally inconvenient) source marker, fixes a bug with undoing text color changes with a Force Touch trackpad, correctly exports images at 2x and 3x scale factors when using Export for Web, ensures that images render correctly on Macs with AMD Navi GPUs, and prevents a hang when applying certain effects to layer masks. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 179 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 1.5.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum