Pixelmator Pro 1.5.4
The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.5.4 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app with the new ML Super Resolution feature, which makes it possible to increase the resolution of images while keeping sharp and detailed, just like in the movies. Using machine learning techniques, the feature increases the resolution of images (photos, illustrations, paintings, and designs) while preserving textures, edges, and other details. You can find ML Super Resolution in the Image menu, as an algorithm in Image Size, and as an algorithm in the Transform tool.
Pixelmator Pro 1.5.4 also improves ML Denoise with more accurate noise analysis and removal, tweaks the Image Size dialog so changing the Resolution value changes the pixel size of an image under all circumstances, ensures the Style tool’s Show Original button works as expected, resolves a hang when duplicating a selected part of a layer with applied nondestructive effects, and adds Help buttons to the Image Size and Color Depth dialogs. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 187 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)
Gave it a go. Quite impressive in fact especially compared to alternatives such as Topaz AI Gigapixel which sells for a good deal more. There is still some artifacting here however. With any of these it’s still more a developing area which may end up resulting in hitting the mark for pros but a ways to go yet…
I purchased a copy to check out the machine learning functionality. The Super Resolution function seems to work very well (I have 3 mPix images shot with a Kodak DC4800 camera on a trip to Antartica many years ago). The ML Enhance function is nothing special - I can easily get the same or bettter results with Levels or Curves in other applications. The ML Denoise function is a dud - way too aggressive and destroys needed detail. They asked for some samples and I sent them my test images. There is no “intensity” control for ML Denoise and it needs it,
David
So I keep looking for Version 1.5.5, yet the most recent version that is listed, either on the Mac App Store OR on the developer’s website is still 1.5.4. Is this a typo in your article or are you reporting on an advance release?
Well, I’m not sure how I got things so wrong, but I did. I apologize, and have changed this to version 1.5.4.
