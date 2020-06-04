Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.6.4 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app with added support for opening and exporting images in WebP format. The release enables you to preview WebP images in the Finder with Quick Look, drag WebP images into Pixelmator Pro as new layers, and export WebP images with lossless or lossy compression with adjustable quality. Pixelmator Pro 1.6.4 also addresses an issue with the Quit command becoming inactive after dragging and dropping large images, fixes a bug with moving selected layer content, resolves an issue with shape path appearance changing when moving between Retina and non-Retina screens, and corrects a problem that prevented duplicate shape layer names from receiving “Copy #” suffixes. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 194 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)