The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.6 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, nicknamed Magenta, with an all-new color picker that improves color selection and management. The new picker enables you to choose colors using both hex and RGB color codes, includes a list of your most recently picked colors, lets you pick a series of colors from an image, and save color swatches to custom color palettes. (You can still access the macOS color picker by clicking the Color Picker button to the right of Pixelmator Pro’s colored button.)

Pixelmator Pro 1.6 also now lets you drag over multiple objects to select them (instead of selecting them one by one), view your most recently used fonts at the top of the font pop-up menu, and identify and replace missing fonts in an image. Plus, it reduces memory usage for the ML Denoise and ML Super Resolution features, enables temporary shape selection or movement while using any shape tool by pressing and holding the Command key, and fixes a bug that prevented layer masks from being preserved when exporting to PSD. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 196.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)