Pixelmator Pro 1.7

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.7 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, nicknamed Sequoia, bringing text on a path, canvas rotation, and version 3 of ML Super Resolution. The much-requested text-on-a-path feature adds Circular Type, Path Type, and the Freeform Type tools grouped together with the regular type tool, and it supports SVG fonts and emoji. The update also enables you to freely rotate the image canvas to any angle (using the rotate Multi-Touch gesture or entering specific angles to set an exact rotation); updates the ML Super Resolution algorithm to add support for upscaling RAW files, a progress bar, and sharper results; improves performance of the Clone tool; and resolves a spike in memory usage when working on large documents in macOS 10.14 Mojave and later. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 194 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)