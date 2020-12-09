Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.1, a maintenance release of improvements and bug fixes that follows the image editing app’s recent major upgrade. The update brings a new Favorites preset collection to the Styles, Color Adjustments, and Effects tools; enables you to pin the histogram to the top of the Tool Options pane; allows gridlines to be placed at intervals with decimal values; cycles between the Pen and Freeform Pen tools when pressing Shift-P (and selecting the last used pen tool when pressing P); ensures the Auto-Center option will be remembered for all new documents; fixes a bug that caused images to appear transparent on M1-based Macs; and resolves an issue with colors selected with the Type tool not being added to recent colors. Normally priced at $39.99, Pixelmator Pro is on sale for $19.99 through the holiday season. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 218 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)