Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 2.0.1

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.1, a maintenance release of improvements and bug fixes that follows the image editing app’s recent major upgrade. The update brings a new Favorites preset collection to the Styles, Color Adjustments, and Effects tools; enables you to pin the histogram to the top of the Tool Options pane; allows gridlines to be placed at intervals with decimal values; cycles between the Pen and Freeform Pen tools when pressing Shift-P (and selecting the last used pen tool when pressing P); ensures the Auto-Center option will be remembered for all new documents; fixes a bug that caused images to appear transparent on M1-based Macs; and resolves an issue with colors selected with the Type tool not being added to recent colors. Normally priced at $39.99, Pixelmator Pro is on sale for $19.99 through the holiday season. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 218 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 2.0.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum