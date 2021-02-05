Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.5, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the image editing app. The update increases the maximum intensity of the Sharpen adjustment, improves launch speed by around 20%, exports PNGs without assigned color profiles more quickly, fixes a bug that caused long shutter speed times to be displayed incorrectly in the Color Adjustments tool, resolves an issue where switching from a document while ML Super Resolution was being applied would cause the app to stop responding, and addresses a problem with the Increase Resolution of Images Automator action producing completely white images. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 225 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)