The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.6, adding video tooltips that appear when you hover over a tool in the Tools sidebar. You can turn tooltips on and off in Pixelmator Pro’s preferences or Option-click when closing a tooltip to turn them off without opening the preferences. The image editing app also now makes the WebP file format available when using the Change Type of Images action in Automator, adds the capability to paste app icons copied from the Finder’s Get Info window (finally!), automatically selects the Style tool after converting a selection into a shape, ensures color adjustments work correctly on masks, fixes a bug that caused individual text layers to be blurred after resizing group layers with text layers, and resolves an issue with gradient color stops not working correctly in the Pixelmator Pro editing extension in Photos. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 273.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)