The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.8 with added support for LUT files, enabling you to edit the colors of images using color presets created in other apps. The new Custom LUT adjustment enables you to apply a LUT to any layer in your image and convert a LUT into color adjustments using machine learning. You can also export LUTs from Pixelmator Pro to apply the same color changes in other apps, such as Final Cut Pro. The update comes with a set of 48 LUTs in five different collections.

Pixelmator Pro 2.0.8 also improves ML Match Colors to better copy the looks of images with similar content, allows the Color Balance adjustment to change the colors of faded areas, adds an always-visible button to the gradient well to indicate that it can be opened, fixes a bug that caused the Shadows and Highlights adjustments to increase the saturation of colors, and resolves a bug with alignment guides. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 305 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)