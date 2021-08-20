Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.1.3 with a revised engine for reading and writing Photoshop PSD files. The new PSD engine can now open shape layers in PSD files, supports more advanced text features (including symbol sizes and capitalization), adds support for very large PSD files (in PSB format), improves rendering effects, and preserves certain adjustment layers such as Hue/Saturation, Exposure, and Channel Mixer. The update also supports more ABR brush properties, increases the maximum brush size to 5000 pixels, and preserves colors more accurately when exporting images to JPEG or TIFF with CMYK color profiles. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 352 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)