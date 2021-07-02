Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.1 (nicknamed Coral) with a new machine learning-based Crop tool and Quick Fill feature. The redesigned Crop tool adds an ML Crop button that provides cropping suggestions, and overall cropping speed has been improved for large documents with many layers. The Quick Fill feature enables you to drag and drop colors from color wells directly onto objects on the canvas or in the Layers sidebar.

Additionally, the release adds the Stroke with Brush feature for automatically drawing brush strokes along any image layer, shape, or selection and enhances the Type tool with a text size slider, buttons for changing text size in small increments, a text field, and text size presets. Pixelmator Pro 2.1 also provides new options for adjusting the color of the window background, displays the pixel grid at 1600% zoom instead of 3200%, corrects mixed-up keyboard shortcuts for Fill with Foreground Color and Fill with Background Color, and fixes a bug that prevented the Show Original button from working in the reshaping tools. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 364 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)