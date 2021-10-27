Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.2 (nicknamed Carmel) with full support for macOS 12 Monterey and Shortcuts plus support for the new M1 Pro- and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptops. The release adds 28 dedicated Pixelmator Pro actions to Shortcuts, including all of its machine learning tools and Shortcuts-exclusive features like automatic background removal for photos of people. The image editing app also gains a split-screen comparison view, adds support for opening photos edited in Pixelmator Photo for iPad, increases maximum brush spacing from 100% to 1000%, introduces the new Bokeh blur effect to apply photographic blurs to images, and resolves an issue with 16-bit images exported to PSD with the Optimize for Apple Pro Apps setting turned on failing to also export an 8-bit color channel. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 332.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)