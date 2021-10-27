Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Pixelmator Pro 2.2

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.2 (nicknamed Carmel) with full support for macOS 12 Monterey and Shortcuts plus support for the new M1 Pro- and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptops. The release adds 28 dedicated Pixelmator Pro actions to Shortcuts, including all of its machine learning tools and Shortcuts-exclusive features like automatic background removal for photos of people. The image editing app also gains a split-screen comparison view, adds support for opening photos edited in Pixelmator Photo for iPad, increases maximum brush spacing from 100% to 1000%, introduces the new Bokeh blur effect to apply photographic blurs to images, and resolves an issue with 16-bit images exported to PSD with the Optimize for Apple Pro Apps setting turned on failing to also export an 8-bit color channel. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 332.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 2.2

