Pixelmator Pro 2.3.3

The Pixelmator Team released Pixelmator Pro 2.3.1 with several improvements and bug fixes following the recent major update that introduced a new automatic background removal feature, automatic subject selection, and a Select and Mask tool. Version 2.3.1 ensures that a progress indicator is displayed when using the Denoise feature, fixes a bug that prevented AppleScripts that use Pixelmator Pro commands from compiling on macOS 12.1 Monterey, resolves an issue that prevented the Custom Size option in the Export dialog from remembering sizes correctly, and addresses a problem with the Select and Mask tool that would create graphical artifacts when outputting a selection of a RAW layer to a new layer. Versions 2.3.2 and 2.3.3 were subsequently released to fix an issue with the Resize Image action in Shortcuts and an issue with shapes on macOS 10.15 and resolve an issue with shapes on 10.15 Catalina respectively.

Pixelmator is also updating its Pixelmator Photo iOS app to support the iPhone (previously, it was only for the iPad). Pixelmator Photo 2.0 now includes over 30 desktop-class color adjustments, support for over 600 RAW image formats (including Apple ProRAW), integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, and tools powered by machine learning technologies. Normally priced at $7.99, it’s on sale for $3.99 for a limited time (and is a free update for existing users). ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 433.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)