The Pixelmator Team released Pixelmator Pro 2.3.5, bringing an updated Export for Web tool and adding the capability to space objects of different sizes evenly via the Distribute Vertical Spacing and Distribute Horizontal Spacing features. The image editing app greatly improves the speed of advanced PNG compression on M1-based Macs, enables you to choose to keep or remove transparency when exporting WebP images, rearranges the View and Window menus to make View more compact, no longer includes hidden layers when exporting SVGs using the Export for Web tool, changes from PNG to HEIC for sharing photos, and fixes a bug that caused certain effects on shapes in PSD files to open incorrectly. The release also improves Pixelmator Pro’s handling of actions in the Shortcuts app when dealing with hundreds of images and fixes a bug that caused a hang when using a Shortcuts action to export images for the Web, remove noise, match colors, or increase resolution. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 434.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)