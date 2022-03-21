Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Pixelmator Pro 2.3.6

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 2.3.6, adding support for calculations in text fields and improving compatibility with third-party cloud storage providers. The image-editing app will now often preserve the content of pixel layers in its original encoding (JPEG, PNG, HEIC, WebP, etc.) to reduce file size. The update also improves support for masks in projects exported in Motion format, adds support for opening 10-bit-per-channel HEIC images, automatically applies the Pixelate effect from the top left corner of the image, and fixes a bug that prevented the opening of 16-bit PSD images exported from Final Cut Pro. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 449 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 2.3.6

  1. I recently changed from Photoshop to Pixelmator Pro, and I’m really pleased with the program.

