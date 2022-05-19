Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3, introducing a refurbished Photos browser and adding a few handy workflow improvements. The redesigned Photos browser improves support for iCloud Photos, automatically downloading full-resolution versions of opened photos, ensuring that any changes made in Apple’s Photos app instantly appear in Pixelmator Pro’s Photos browser, and providing access to your Photos albums (including standards such as Recents, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, and Screenshots).

Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3 Photos Dialog

The release also now enables you to change the colors of shapes and Color Fill effects in the Layers sidebar, allows you to convert color adjustments applied to a layer into a color adjustments layer, improves SVG support with certain third-party apps, fixes a bug that broke Option-scrolling to zoom using MacBook Air trackpads, and ensures that exported PSD files open with editable Levels, Curves, Channel Mixer, and Invert adjustment layers in Adobe Photoshop. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 456 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum