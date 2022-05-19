Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3, introducing a refurbished Photos browser and adding a few handy workflow improvements. The redesigned Photos browser improves support for iCloud Photos, automatically downloading full-resolution versions of opened photos, ensuring that any changes made in Apple’s Photos app instantly appear in Pixelmator Pro’s Photos browser, and providing access to your Photos albums (including standards such as Recents, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, and Screenshots).

The release also now enables you to change the colors of shapes and Color Fill effects in the Layers sidebar, allows you to convert color adjustments applied to a layer into a color adjustments layer, improves SVG support with certain third-party apps, fixes a bug that broke Option-scrolling to zoom using MacBook Air trackpads, and ensures that exported PSD files open with editable Levels, Curves, Channel Mixer, and Invert adjustment layers in Adobe Photoshop. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 456 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)