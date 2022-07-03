Pixelmator Pro 2.4.5

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team released Pixelmator Pro 2.4.4 with an all-new shapes browser and photo browser improvements. The shapes browser features larger and easier-to-navigate shape thumbnails, a search bar for finding shapes by name, and the capability to browse the entire shapes library without switching between different shape categories. Offering an improved, smoother experience, the photo browser now enables you to add images to favorites using a Favorite button in the toolbar, shows progress when downloading photos from iCloud, and more.

The image editor also allows you to add and edit layer styles of multiple selected layers, remembers the last used document color profile setting when exporting an image multiple times during the same editing session, improves handling of text in SVG files, resolves an issue that caused images with certain effects to sometimes look different when exported, improves color accuracy of Adobe Photoshop adjustment layers, and fixes a bug that caused Pixelmator Pro to occasionally stop responding when saving changes. Shortly after this release, the app was updated to version 2.4.5 to correct an issue that would cause the Pixelmator Pro extension for the Photos app to stop working. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 449 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)