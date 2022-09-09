Pixelmator Pro 2.4.7

Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team released Pixelmator Pro 2.4.6 in late August with Type tool enhancements and other improvements for the image editor. The new Shrink to Fit feature automatically reduces the size of text when it’s too big for its text box, and pressing Shift-Enter while typing now continues text from a new line instead of a new paragraph. The update also enables you to quickly preview images in the photo browser by pressing the Space bar, automatically resizes larger images to fit the canvas, adds main and shortcut menu items for quicker replacing of layers and shapes and saving of custom shapes, speeds up performance when editing complex compositions, improves Halide RAW file handling, and fixes a bug that prevented PDF documents from being inserted.

Version 2.4.7 was issued a week later to improve support for opening 10-bit-per-channel HEIC images and fix an issue with saving images back to Photos after opening them using the Edit With feature. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 450 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)